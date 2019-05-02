Chichester shoplifter to appear in court after being found with £300 worth of stolen goods

Around £300 worth of stolen goods were recovered from a shoplifter in Chichester yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

Chichester Police said a woman has been summoned to attend court after its 'multi agency response', with Chichester Business Against Crime (ChiBAC Radio) and City CCTV.

Its post on social media read: "A multi agency response to a Chichester city shoplifter this afternoon has resulted in the recovery of around £300 goods from city stores. #CityCCTV #ChiBACRadio #ChichesterPolice #GoodResult."

Providing an update, the force said the woman was not arrested but has been summoned to attend a court hearing.