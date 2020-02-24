Chichester police helicopter hunt followed Midhurst chainsaw burglary

A man arrested following a police helicopter hunt over Chichester was suspected of stealing five chainsaws.

At about 7.11am on Tuesday February 18, police received a report of a burglary at Farol Ltd, on Holmbush Industrial Estate, Midhurst.

National Police Air Service

A man was reported to have forced entry into the premises and stolen five chainsaws, before making off from the scene in a silver Ford Mondeo, police said.



A short time later, around 7.48am, police were called after a vehicle described as a grey Ford Mondeo crashed into a tree in Kennel Hill, Goodwood. The driver was reported to have decamped and fled from the scene.



Officers carried out a search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, and the suspect was located and detained nearby.

He was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester as a precaution, and was arrested upon his release.



Four chainsaws were recovered but the fifth remains outstanding.



A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A 26-year-old man of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, attempting to drive whilst unfit through drink, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, has been released on conditional bail until March 18, pending further enquiries."