Chichester man missing since before Christmas

Sussex Police has appealed for help in finding a man not seen at his Chichester home since before Christmas.

John Stacey, 31, has been missing since Tuesday, December 18, according to police.

A police spokesman said: "There are concerns for his welfare and it is believed that he may still be in or around the city or possibly, in the Selsey area.

"John is white, 5' 8", of medium build with dark brown hair and beard and hazel eyes.

"If you see him or you know of his whereabouts, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 734 of 28/12."