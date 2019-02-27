Chichester man missing for more than a month is found

A man from Chichester missing for more than a month has been found in Scotland, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said Richard Alexander, 30, who was last seen on January 14, was located in Edinburgh yesterday (Tuesday, February 26).

On Twitter, Sussex Police and Chichester Police thanked the public for re-tweeting their appeals.

