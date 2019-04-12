Chichester man jailed for child sex offences

A child sex groomer from Chichester attempted to seduce boys as young as 12 into sexual intercourse, a court heard.

Ryan Morison, 32, of Riverside, Chichester, sat in the dock in shock as he was sentenced for making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children and two offences for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The court heard how Morison’s obsession with boys was discovered in 2017 after he struck up an online relationship with a man police were investigating for streaming live broadcasts of himself raping his children over the internet.

The defendant admitted he was ‘aroused by seeing babies crying and screaming’ while being raped, the court heard.

Describing the ‘sadistic’ online conversations which led to Morison’s arrests in September 2017, prosecutor Timothy Moores said: “Police were investigating another man who was sexually assaulting and raping his own three children before putting the images and live streams on the internet.

“During online chats, the defendant was identified as talking to the man police were investigating. When police went to his home address he became hysterical and said he had made a mistake and was lonely.”

Police seized Morison’s iPad, phone and desktop computer where they found hundreds of graphic images of children being abused. Search terms such as ‘very young boys’ were also found.

Investigations revealed there were 126 category A images, 137 category B images, 274 category C images and 14 prohibited images. Morison had also distributed 86 category A images, 110 category b images and 131 category C images.

Investigations also revealed Morison had been involved in live chats where he was sending graphic images of himself to boys. During chats, the groomer would tell boys ‘what he would like to do with them’.

He also suggestively asked boys if he could have sex with them or perform indecent acts on them – before sending pictures of his genitalia.

“There were graphic discussions about sexual activity with children, including where one of his friends talks about raping a baby before the defendant sends him images,” Mr Moores said.

Defending Nicholas Hamblin told the court the defendant had no previous convictions and suffered with genetic condition neurofibromatosis which caused him significant pain, reduced his mobility and resulted in him being unable to work – leaving him isolated and depressed.

“He suffered a catastrophic collapse in his life,” he said of the defendant, who needed crutches for support when walking.

Mr Hambling urged the court show Morison ‘mercy’ after he had taken steps to curb his offending by attending courses.

But recorder Michael Bowes QC, despite taking into consideration ‘remorse’, jailed Morison for 30 months.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images and three charges of distributing indecent images. He also admitted a count of possessing indecent images of a child and two offences for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He was ordered to be a registered sex offender for life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for a period of ten years, severely restricting his access to children and computers.

Sussex Police investigator Emma Simmons said after the sentence: “This was a long and protracted investigation but I believe the sentence reflects the harrowing content of the material held by Morison and the seriousness of the offences committed.”