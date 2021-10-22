Scott McFayden, previously a resident of Bognor Regis — but now of no fixed address — was sentenced for numerous offences at Crawley Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

He had been charged with attempted burglary, with intent to steal, following a trespass incident on June 18, 2020 at Timothy Roe Fine Jewellery in South Street, Chichester.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), he also pleaded guilty to criminal damage and theft from a shop during the hearing.

"He was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months," a CPS spokesperson said.