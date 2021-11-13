Chichester hospital patient reported missing - Dial 999 if you see him
Police are searching for a missing hospital patient in Chichester.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 9:49 am
Updated
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 9:50 am
The man, named as Darius, is missing from St Richard’s Hospital.
The 58-year-old, who is Polish, was last seen at 6pm yesterday evening (Friday, November 12), police said.
Police added that he may have been later sighted near the city cathedral.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999, quoting serial 1376 of 12/11.