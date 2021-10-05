The window of Fresh Barber Shop in North Street was smashed early Sunday morning (October 3) at about 12:45am.

The shop's owner, Dilshad Ali, said: "Of course it has affected our business."

Mr Ali was forced to close the shop for a day while he dealt with the damage. He said: "We shut one day but we have to open it because we have customers.

Fresh Barber Shop in North Street where the incident took place

"We can't stay shut. It'll take like 10 days to fix it."

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

Fresh Barber Shop's owner Dilshad Ali.