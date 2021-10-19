The Sussex Community NHS Trust, which is responsible for the vaccination centre in the Northgate car park, said it was closed for 'a couple of hours', due to 'disruption at the site'.

As many as 30 protestors reportedly turned up at the site, with police officers and additional security guards brought in to deal with the incident.

Sussex Police has now appealed for witnesses to an alleged assault.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the car park outside the coronavirus vaccination hub in Northgate, Chichester.

"Officers attended and engaged with those present, and the situation was resolved peacefully.

"Enquiries are now ongoing into an assault reported to have happened prior to police attendance."

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 473 of 17/10.

An NHS Trust spokesperson said: "We want to thank all staff at the site and all patients for their understanding and patience."

The trust confirmed that the Sloe Fair will go ahead as planned this week. This is when the Northgate car park will be closed.