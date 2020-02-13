Caravan and 4x4 ‘totally destroyed’ in Horley arson attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a caravan in Horley.

The attack took place on Saturday, February 8, at approximately 7pm on Haroldslea Drive, Surrey Police said.

Police

A spokesman added: “It resulted in a caravan and a 4x4 being totally destroyed and two other cars being damaged. Two cars on a neighbouring driveway were also damaged.”

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service responded and put the fire out, and have since determined it to be arson.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kristian Baker added: “This was a serious incident which has caused considerable damage.

“While understandably distressing to the family involved, it could have been far worse given that these vehicles were parked on the driveway in front of the house and could have spread to their home had the fire service not got there when they did.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries in the area but I would urge anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously around this address at that time, or before or after the incident then please let us know.

“You can contact us via 101 or report information through www.surrey.police.uk and quote the reference number PR/45200015817.”

To report information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously