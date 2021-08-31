Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said police and the fire service were called to the property in Ardingly Road at 7pm after the incident.

Inspector Taylor said the vehicle ‘had caused damage to the property’, adding that the driver was ‘arrested at the scene for failing a roadside breath test’.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Haywards Heath Fire Station were mobilised to a road traffic collision in Ardingly Road, Lindfield at 7pm on Sunday (29 August).

Police said they received reports of a car hitting a house in Lindfield on Sunday (August 29).

“On arrival, one car had driven into the wall of a domestic property.”