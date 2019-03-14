Can you help police solve these six crimes across Midhurst and Petworth?

Police are appealing for information following a range of incidents throughout the area, can you help to solve them?
Chichester Police said on Facebook: "We have received reports of vehicle breaks in #Petworth overnight. The breaks have targeted vans where tools are stored. We would ask you to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the normal way.
"If you are a trades person we would recommend that you remove your tools from your vehicle overnight. Thank you."
The list of incidents are as follows:
• The Street, Stedham, Midhurst – On Wednesday 6 March we received a report of a break to an outbuilding where a Trek black mountain bike was stolen. Serial 0300 06/03
• Petersfield Road, Midhurst – On 8 March we received a report of a burglary overnight to a public house. Money and alcohol was stolen from the premises. Serial 0227 8/3
• School Lane, Stedham, Midhurst – Overnight into 4 March a vehicle was broken into and cash stolen. Serial 1077 04/03
• Hampers Green, Petworth – On 7 March a van was broken into whilst parked outside the informant’s property. A disc cutter was stolen from the property. Serial 0101 7/3
• 41 Carters Way, Wisborough Green – On 7 March a vehicle was broken into and tools and climbing equipment stolen. 1099 7/3
• Bourne Way, Midhurst – On 9 March we received two reports of vehicle breaks. There was indication that more vehicles were broken into but these were not reported. A purse was stolen from one of the vehicles. 0855 9/3 & 1320 9/3
Anyone with any information should contact Sussex Police on 101