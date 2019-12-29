Callous thieves steal from beloved Crawley church on Christmas Day

Thieves who stole from a church in Crawley on Christmas Day have been branded callous by the church's rector.

According to Father Michael Boag from St Nicholas' Church in Church Road, Crawley, the thieves were likely to have struck on Wednesday evening and stole nine cast-iron downpipes from the guttering.

Father Michael Boag outside St Nicholas' Church in Worth, Crawley, where a piece of drainpipe had been stolen

He said he first noticed the theft on Boxing Day evening after spotting some damage to brickwork nearby.

"It was quite a shock because we had such a happy couple of days in the church.

"Nothing like this happens here. We haven't had trouble of any sort for decades."

He said that while he was grateful they did not have a lead roof to steal, the theft left the old building vulnerable to damage: "The great worry is the damage the water could do to the Anglo-Saxon stone. We are dated back to 975 - when William the Conqueror rocked up it was already an old building - and the last thing we need is all that water coming in.

The scene of the incident outside the church

"If we have a few more storms like the ones we have had recently, it would be really bad news."

He branded the thieves as 'callous', adding that the scrap value of the metal was 14p per pound.

After putting out an appeal on social media, Fr Boag said they had received £500 in donations.

He described the outpouring of support online as 'absolutely fantastic': "We stay open every day as we have for 1100 years, and it is lovely to know that people have responded to that.

"We are here for the happy times and the sad times. It is joyful to know that people love us so much, because we love them so much."



If anyone has information that might help recover these items, contact police on 101 or email rawley@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 47190223283.