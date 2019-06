Burglars escaped with jewellery when they broke into a house in Henfield last week.

Police say the theft happened at a property in Manor Way on May 30.

In a separate break-in burglars stole items from a house in Brookview, Coldwaltham, some time between 4pm on May 29 and 8.30am on May 30.

Police say another property in Hayes Lane, Slinfold, was broken into between 10pm on Sunday and 9am on Monday.

The burglars broke a window to get into the property, but it is not thought anything was stolen.