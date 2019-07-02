Burglars flee with jewellery in Steyning raid

Burglars escaped with jewellery when they broke into a house in Steyning on Thursday.

Police say that the break-in happened at a property in Norman Way between 11am and 1.45pm.

In other break-ins, thieves stole a number of bicycles from two separate properties.

Five bikes were taken when burglars targeted the garage of a house in Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough, on June 21.

And, say police, another four cycles were stolen when theives forced open the garage of a house in Harbolets Road, West Chiltington, some time between 11pm on June 27 and 7am on June 28.