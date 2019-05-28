Burglars flee with iPad and speakers in Pulborough break-in

Burglars stole an Apple iPad and some speakers when they broke into a house in Pulborough yesterday.

Police say that the thieves broke a window in the front door of the property in Church Hill before making off with the equipment.

Some shoes were also stolen during the break-in which happened between 12 noon and 2pm yesterday (May 27).

In a separate incident, a laptop was stolen from the garage of a house in Horsham during a night-time burglary.

Police say the laptop was stolen from the property in Morrell Avenue some time overnight on May 18.

In another burgary, golf clubs were stolen from the garage of a property in Beeding Close, Horsham, between 1am and 6am on May 22.

And in a third burglary in the town, police say a bicycle was stolen from a shed in Richmond Road some time between 11pm on May 22 and 5am on May 23.