Money and jewellery were stolen when burglars broke into a property in Billingshurst.

Police say that the break-in happened in Lakers Mead some time between 9am and 4pm on August 10.

The burglars broke a rear window to access the building.

In another burglary in Horsham, thieves stole a mountain bike from a house in Millthorpe Way.

Police say a lock was broken off a shed door during the burglary which happened between late evening on August 7 and 4pm on August 8.