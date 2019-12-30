Burglar wanted on recall to prison found in Bognor Regis

A burglar who was wanted on recall to prison has been found in Bognor Regis, according to Sussex Police.

In an appeal yesterday (Monday, December 30), Police said Tristram Dean Francis, 36, who was released from prison on licence in February 2019 part way through a 39-month sentence for burglary, was wanted on behalf of the Probation Service for breaching conditions of his release licence.

Providing an update today, a spokesperson said: "Francis was arrested on Tuesday morning at an address in Bognor, as a result of information received following the media appeal.

"He is now being returned to prison."

