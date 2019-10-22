Burgess Hill man jailed for racist attack on Brighton student

A Burgess Hill bricklayer has been jailed for his part in a racist attack on a Korean student in Brighton.

Louis Barrett, 19, of Temple Grove, Burgess Hill, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court yesterday to 21-months imprisonment after admitting a racially aggravated assault and using racially aggravated words intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress,

Police say that another teenager - Bradley Garrett, 18, of Pierces Lane, Haywards Heath - was given a two-year suspended prison sentence after admitting attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Officers say that the attack happend at around 10.30pm on Sunday October 15 2017. The victim, a 20-year-old man from South Korea who was studying at the University of Sussex, was walking with a friend along New Road in Brighton, having been out for a meal with a group of fellow students, when he was hit on the back of the neck by a bottle and turned to find Barrett swearing at him.

As they entered North Road, Barrett continued to be aggressive and tried to provoke the victim into a fight, say police.

He was joined by Garrett who swung a Champagne bottle into the victim’s face. The bottle did not break but caused him to stagger and he felt his teeth shake and suffered facial bruising.

The two attackers then ran off, police were called and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “Following extensive enquiries, aided by media coverage, officers were able to arrest the two offenders 16 days later.”

Detective Inspector Simon Morgan said: “We treated this as a hate crime as it became clear that the victim was targeted due to his ethnicity.

“Brighton is a welcoming diverse city and we were appalled at the attack on this young man.

“Such incidents can cause significant distress to victims and local communities and this investigation shows that we take this type of crime extremely seriously and do all we can to seek justice for victims.”