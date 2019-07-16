Broadbridge Heath van break-ins spark police alert

A warning has gone out from police following a spate of vans being broken into in Broadbridge Heath.

Officers say that thieves dressed as workmen escaped with power tools during the break-ins.

A spokesman said: “We have received calls with regards to vans being entered and power tools being stolen in Broadbridge Heath.

“The suspects are dressed in work attire and described as wearing high Vis jackets and hard hats.”

People are being reminded to lock vehicles when left unattended.

