Brick hurled through Horsham house window in burglary bid

Police say the incident happened at a property in Guildford Road overnight between January 23 and 24.

In an earlier incident, a Land Rover was stolen from outside a house in Manor Road, Horsham, between 2am and 7.30am on January 18.

Burglars damaged a window at a property in Houghton Bridge, Amberley, between 9am and 12 noon on January 19 before fleeing with ‘a number of items,’ say police.

Sussex Police

In other incidents, people were spotted trying car door handles in Horsham and Billingshurst.

Police say that a man was seen on CCTV trying a car door in Randall Way, Billingshurst, at around 3.15am on January 20.

And ring doorbell footage at a property in Chennells Way, Horsham, showed a person trying car doors at around 4.30am yesterday (January 24).