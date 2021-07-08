BREAKING: Travellers leave site in Burgess Hill after police serve notice

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said: “The unauthorised encampment, which was on Marle Place Park, Burgess Hill, has now left the location after my team served notice on them to vacate this afternoon.”

“May I thank all the residents who contacted us and kept us informed of any incidents occurring,” he added.

Inspector Taylor said police served Section 61 notices to travellers earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 8) after they moved into the Marle Place Recreation Ground on Tuesday.

Police received reports of travellers moving into the Marle Place Recreation Ground, near Upper St John’s Road, Burgess Hill.

He said police received numerous calls on July 6 at about 6pm from residents and members of the public.

Callers informed police that there were ‘numerous caravans and vehicles entering the site’, he said.

“Like in all cases where we have unauthorised encampments across Sussex, we will now liaise with the landowner,” said Inspector Taylor yesterday.

He also said police would carry out a site assessment to see what impact the encampment was having on the community.