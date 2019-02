Police are at the scene of a break-in at House of Fraser in West Street, Chichester.

Glass in one of the main doors to the building has been smashed, with three police cars outside the shop.

Break-in at House of Fraser. Chichester 27-02-19

Officers were seen using torches and gloves to investigate.

It is not known if anything was taken from the store, which closed down on January 26.

