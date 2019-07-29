Boy’s eye socket fractured in attack at Crawley playing field

A boy suffered facial injuries in a Crawley attack.

The 16-year-old victim was walking with another teenager on playing fields off Gainsborough Road, Tilgate, about 4.15pm on Thursday (July 25).

A boy's eye socket was fractured in an attack on a Crawley playing fields

A police spokesman said: “The pair were approached by a group of around 11 teenagers before one of them punched the victim in the face.

“The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and was taken to hospital.

“The suspect is described as a white boy, in his late teens, 6’, of medium build, with brown hair and facial stubble.

“Anyone who witnessed the assault or saw a group of teenagers acting suspiciously in this area at this time is asked to report information online or by calling 101.”

