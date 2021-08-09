Police are investigating a report of a group of youths shoplifting and assaulting a staff member at the JD Sports store in County Mall, Crawley at 4.55pm on Wednesday (4 August), a spokesman said. Officers searched the scene of the incident and one of the suspects – a 15-year-old boy from Bromley, South East London - was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and assault.

A spokesman added: “He has been released under investigation and has been referred to the Youth Offending Team.

“The other three suspects are understood to have made off from the shopping centre towards Memorial Gardens.

“One of the outstanding suspects is described as a black male, 5”5’ with a grey or white hooded top and blue trousers, and spoke in French.