Boy, 15, arrested after assault on elderly couple and 'attempted kidnap' of two women in Crawley

A teenage boy has been arrested by police officers investigating an assault on an elderly couple and the attempted kidnap of two women in Crawley.

In a witness appeal on Friday (January 31) Sussex Police said an elderly man and woman were in a stable condition after a 'serious incident' at a property in Fulham Close, Broadfield the previous night.

Police

Providing an update today (February 4), a spokesperson said: "A local 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an assault on a man and woman inside their property in Fulham Close on Thursday."

Police confirmed the teenager is also being questioned 'in relation to two women being grabbed in the streets in December'.

The spokesperson added: "Police received a report on Saturday, December 21, of a woman being grabbed in the underpass which leads from The Acorn under Creasy’s Drive and up to Carmen Walk. Another report was then received of a woman being grabbed along the path between Pelham Place and Trefoil Crescent around 12.30am on Monday, December 23."

Police said both women were able to run away unharmed.

District Commander for Crawley Chief Inspector Shane Baker said: “We have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry for each of the three incidents, which have included covert and overt police activity.

“We have had a number of dedicated patrols and an increase of policing presence in the Broadfield area while the investigation has been progressing.

“We believe these ongoing investigations may be linked and would ask anyone with information to come forward to us.”

The 15-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and two counts of attempted kidnap, remains in custody at this time, police confirmed.

Information can be reported to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Hubble.

