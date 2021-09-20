The 'unprovoked assault' happened at Tao Bar in High Street, Bognor on Friday, August 20.

Police said a 53-year-old local man reported being approached by an unknown man inside the bar between 11pm and 11.15pm.

"He was verbally abused before being headbutted, causing facial injuries," a spokesperson said.

The incident was captured on the bar’s CCTV. Photo: Sussex Police

"His attacker then left the scene before anyone was aware of the incident."

In a witness appeal today (September 20), police issued a description of a suspect.

He is described as white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, slim and wearing a baseball cap over a shaved head.

The incident was captured on the bar’s CCTV and police are appealing for anybody who recognises the suspect in the footage, or witnessed the assault to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1449 of 21/08.