Bognor attempted murder - Stab victim and suspect ‘known to each other’

A Bognor man is in a ‘stable’ condition in hospital after being stabbed yesterday afternoon (Sunday), according to Arun Police.

Police said a 23-year-old man from Barnet, London, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remained in custody this morning (Monday) at 10.45am.

A spokesman added: “The victim of the stabbing, a 28-year-old man from Bognor, was reported to be ‘stable’ in hospital on Monday morning.”

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said officers are ‘continuing to investigate’.

He added: “This would appear to have occurred amongst people who were known to each other.

“We would welcome contact from anyone who has not yet spoken to us who witnessed the incident or who has information about those involved.

Arun Police have increased patrols of the area to provide reassurance to the community and has urged people with information to report it online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Halibut.

