Billingshurst crash — Drink-driving plea hearing is adjourned

A man charged with drink driving following a collision outside Billingshurst Primary School has had this plea hearing adjourned.

Philip Barham, 59, unemployed, of Loxwood Road, Plaistow was charged with driving a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit after the collision on Thursday, September 12, according to Sussex Police.

Police said he was remanded to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 14, where he offered no plea and was further remanded to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (September 27).

The plea hearing was adjourned and will now take place at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on October 21, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.