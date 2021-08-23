Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor made an appeal on Twitter.

He said the attempted break-in happened at 6am at the clubhouse in Southway Recreation Ground near Poveys Close.

“Maybe you were out jogging, walking your dog,” he said, adding that there was some damage caused to the property.

Someone tried to break into the clubhouse at Burgess Hill Rugby Football Club, said police

“Did you see anyone suspicious nearby?”