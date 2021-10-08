Police said officers attended Barley Close, Crawley, around 7am on Friday, October 8, due to concerns for the welfare of man inside a property in possession of a weapon.

A spokesman added: “Armed officer attended and gained entry to the premises, where the man was safely detained. No one was injured and there is no risk to the wider public.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapons and has been taken into custody.”