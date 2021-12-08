Armed police called to Worthing Railway Station

Police dogs and armed officers have been seen at Worthing Railway Station.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:47 pm

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed its response to a reports of an incident this afternoon (Wednesday, December 8).

Video footage and pictures from the scene show a number of police cars, police dogs and armed officers.

The station were reportedly closed and buses were diverted, whilst the incident was ongoing.

More to follow.

Worthing armed police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
