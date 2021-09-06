Police are appealing for witnesses to a rape in this Worthing car park

According to the police, the incident took place at some point between midnight and 3am in the High Street multi-storey car park, in Chatsworth Road.

The victim told police she did not know the suspect, who is described as a white man, aged around 20-30 years old, with dark hair.

Police would also like to speak to another man, described as being white and with two tribal band tattoos around one of his forearms, who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Both men are understood to have been in Jungle nightclub, in Chatsworth Road, on the night of the incident.