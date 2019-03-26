Appeal for information after six vehicle break-ins in Bognor within a week

Police are appealing for information following six cases of vehicle break-ins in Bognor Regis within the space of a week.

The break-ins are believed to have taken place between Tuesday March 19 and Saturday March 23.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Sussex Police on 101.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Sussex Police on 101.

• North Avenue – Overnight into March 20 a vehicle was broken into outside a property. Nothing of value was stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0774 20/3

• North Avenue East – Overnight into March 19 a vehicle was broken into. Personal possessions were gone through but nothing taken. Serial 1304 20/3

• Nyewood Lane – Overnight into March 21 a vehicle was broken into and a number of items stolen including a disabled badge. Serial 0670 21/3

• Flansham Park – Overnight into March 23 a vehicle was broken into and personal possessions stolen. Serial 0326 23/3

• Wordsworth Gardens – Overnight into March 23 a vehicle was broken into and sunglasses stolen. Serial 0661 23/3

• Ellasdale Road – Overnight into March 23 a vehicle was broken into and hairdressing equipment stolen. Serial 0881 23/3

Police are also appealing for information following reports of youths throwing tiles off the roof of a derelict property in Nyewood Lane on March 23. Officers carried out a search of the area following the call but there was no trace.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.