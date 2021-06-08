Appeal for information after report of ‘lewd act’ by white van driver
A white van driver was seen performing a ‘lewd act’ in Hassocks yesterday (June 7), Mid Sussex police have said.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 12:05 pm
Inspector Darren Taylor, who appealed for information, said the incident happened at 5pm on Streat Lane.
He said: “Horse rider stopped to let a small white van with a beacon on top, go past.
“The driver of said vehicle stopped next to them and was witnessed doing a lewd act.”
Inspector Taylor said the driver was a white male in his 30s with a brown beard.
People can call 101 or contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk using reference CAD 1373.