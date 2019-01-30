Angmering station assault: 17-year-old 'considered for prosecution'

A teenager is being 'considered for prosecution' after an altercation in Angmering Railway Station.

A British Transport Police spokesman said a 17-year-old had been 'reported for consideration for prosecution' following the incident on Tuesday, January 22.

Angmering Railway Station. Pic: Google Streetview

The spokesman said: "Officers were called to Angmering station at 8.25pm on January 22 following reports of an altercation between a group of youths.

"A 22-year-old man, who tried to intervene, sustained minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 611 of 22/01/19."

More news:

80-year-old calls for blue badge rules at Lancing car park to be made clearer



Five-year plan for Greater Brighton region

Littlehampton views inspire photographers in gallery competition

