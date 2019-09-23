Aldingbourne teacher’s trial over ‘computer access’ to wait five months

An Aldingbourne Primary School teacher charged with unauthorised computer access is now due to stand trial in February next year.

Donna-Maria Thomas, of North Road in Bosham, has denied a charge of unauthorised computer access at her school in West Sussex.

The 44-year-old teacher pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to any program or data held in any computer, or to enable any such access to be secured.

The charge relates to the period of December 31, 2018 to January 20, 2019.

After pleading not guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court in August, Ms Thomas elected a Crown Court trial before a jury.

The case at Portsmouth Crown Court has been adjourned until February 17.

Police have emphasised that there is no risk to the safety of school staff, pupils or parents, and there is no evidence that personal data of staff, pupils or parents at the school has been externally compromised.