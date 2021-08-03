Aftershave burglary in East Grinstead: police search for man in CCTV footage
Sussex Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV in connection with a burglary at a shop in East Grinstead.
Police said officers were called to the Superdrug store in London Road last Monday afternoon (July 26) following reports of a burglary at around 3.30pm.
Witnesses said a man threatened staff, forced his way around the counter and filled a bag with aftershave, before making off on a bicycle, said a police spokesperson.
The total value of the stolen goods was £1,200, they added.
Police said an image of the suspect has been captured on CCTV and they are appealing for any information that could help identify him.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or is able to identify this man can report at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting serial 0861 of 26/07.