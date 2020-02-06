£5,000 livestock trailer stolen from farm near Horsham

Thieves stole a £5,000 livestock trailer when they broke into a farm near Horsham.

Police say that the theft of the Ifor Williams vehicle happened at a property in Capel Road, Rusper, on February 2.

In a separated incident, a number of tools were stolen from a barn in Stall House Lane, Pulborough, on January 28.

And, say police, another property in Pulborough was targeted on January 31 when £1,000 worth of damage was caused.

Police say that intrudgers ripped off nozzles from an irrigation system on land in London Road.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police by telephoning 101.