39 Horsham lawbreakers arrested within first days of New Year
Around 39 lawbreakers were arrested by Horsham police over the first few days of the New Year.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:40 am
Officers say that among strings of offences committed were assault, criminal damage, drink driving, theft and drug driving.
They all happened within just a four-day period.
A spokesperson said: “During the period between 30th December and 2nd January, our officers and custody centres were busy again with around 39 arrests across the Horsham and Worthing district policing teams.”
