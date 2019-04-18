£20,000 van stolen from Crawley farm

Thieves have stolen a new van, valued at more than £20,000, a trailer and caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage in three separate incidents around Crawley recently.

Sussex Police say that industrial units on a farm in Rusper Road, Crawley, were entered and several units are reported to have been broken into.

It is not known exactly what has been stolen other than a brand new VW Transporter valued at over £20.000.

Intruders entered a property in Borers Arms Road, Crawley, hitched up to a Woodford WBT131 car transporter trailer that has a hydraulic tilt with ramps and is 16ft x 6ft 6in, valued at £3,400.

Also, an attempted break-in was made to a farm in Copthorne Common, Crawley.

The intruders damaged the door surround in the attempt and caused £500 worth of damage.

The incidents are not being linked.