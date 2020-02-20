£20,000 Moto Cross bikes stolen in raid on Billingshurst farm

Thieves escaped with seven Moto Cross bikes - worth £20,000 - when they broke into premises near Billingshurst.

Police say that the break-in happened at a farm in West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst, on February 10 when thieves forced open a shipping container on the premises.

Police

Officers say that the cycles are ‘easily recognised.’ They include a 1981 Yamaha IT465cc, a 2009 Rinaldi Yamaha YZF450cc, a 1985 Yamaha YX490cc, a 2006 Yamaha WRF250cc, a 1981 Maico 250cc,a 1989 Maico GM360cc and a 1981 150cc Pit Bike.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any knowledge of these bikes or indeed are offered one please contact Sussex police on 101.”