17-year-old girl kicked in head near Waitrose in Horsham

Police investigating a report of a 17-year-old girl being attacked near Waitrose in Horsham have released a CCTV image of a teenage girl they would like to speak to.

The victim was out with her friends on Wednesday, August 28, at about 9.30pm in Albion Way, next to the Waitrose store, when they were approached by a group of girls who were verbally abusive to them, police said.

Picture: Sussex Police

Two of them then grabbed the victim’s hair, said police, and pulled her to floor before kicking her head a number of times. She suffered cuts, grazes and bruising.

PC Jozef Dzwonnik said: “This was a nasty unprovoked attack and we are appealing for anyone who recognises the person in the image or has any information about it to come forward.”

If you can help with the investigation please report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1768 of 28/08.

