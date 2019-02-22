10 vehicles damaged in drink-driving accident in Shoreham

A driver who failed to stop after an accident in Shoreham in which damage was caused to ten vehicles has been sentenced.

Daniel Peers, 46, of Stanford Road, Brighton, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving in a Ford Transit in West Street, Shoreham, on October 28, 2018; and failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to ten vehicles in West Street, Shoreham, on October 28, 2018.

The reading was 250mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, more than three times the legal limit is 80mg in 100ml of blood.

The case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Peers must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and he was disqualified from driving for 46 months.

