£10,000 haul of tools stolen from Pulborough farm

Around £10,000 worth of tools and a Land Rover Freelander were stolen when burglars broke into a Pulborough farm.

Police say that the break-in happened at a property in Blackgate Lane on February 20.

The burglars also tried unsuccessfully to make off with an eight-tonne excavator and a two-tonne dumper truck.

A police spokesman said: “The Land Rover was stolen and was later found burnt out.”

In a separate incident, thieves broke into a tractor shed on a farm in Coneyhurst, Billingshurst, on February 18 and syphoned some fuel from the tractor.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the break-ins to contact them by telephoning 101.