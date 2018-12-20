Crawley Town players Mark Connolly and Romain Vincelot available to face Carlisle United

Crawley Town players Mark Connolly and Romain Vincelot could be available to face Carlisle United at the People's Pension Stadium on Saturday.



Both have been back in training this week having recovered from injury.

Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly, right, in action this season against Stevenage.'Picture by Liz Pearce



Central defender Connolly has missed the last four matches with a torn hamstring sustained in the FA Cup replay against Southend United which became more serious the following week in training.



Midfielder/defender Romain Vincelot is now fit to play having been sidelined for the last five matches with a twisted ankle sustained on November 13 against Gillingham in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Striker Ollie Palmer will be serve the second match of a three-game suspension received following his controversial sending-off two weeks ago.

Cioffi said: "Mark Connolly has been training with us all week and could probably play a part - we will have to check with the physio department - and Romain Vincelot is back.

"Every squad in the league and all over the world has a period of trouble and we are in that phase now.



"We are talking about four important players and the figures tell who are the best.



"But I trust everyone of my boys and we go on.



"Everyone of us, including the staff, has been giving ten per cent more - so that's a 120 per cent effort as we were already giving 110 per cent!



"When I look at the last two performances against Northampton Town and Macclesfield Town, we were unlucky.



"Against Macclesfield we had eight or ten chances to score but didn't and they (Macclesfield) had two and scored.

"Against Northampton Ollie Palmer give away a penalty they scored from which I accept as a decision has to be made by the referee but was then sent-off which I didn't agree with - I thought it was a yellow card. A red card really cost us as it means our top scorer misses three games.



"So it's not about how many players you miss but about how the squad is reacting to that moment of trouble."

