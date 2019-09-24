Crawley flood alert: Residents urged to pack ‘grab bags’

People whose homes face flooding in the Crawley area are being urged to prepare an emergency ‘grab bag.’

West Sussex County Council is suggesting people should pack a bag with bottled water, warm clothes, medicines and other essential items.

The advice follows flood warnings issued earlier today by the Environment Agency.

Experts say that homes and roads in parts of Crawley are likely to be affected by flooding following rapidly rising river levels after heavy rainfall this morning.

Flooing is expected at both Ifield Brook and the River Mole at Ifield, and at the River Mole at Lowfield Heath, near Gatwick Airport.

Properties around Rusper Road and Hyde Drive, Ifield, are expected to be affected with flooding to low lying land and roads.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said that river levels on the Ifield Brook had now peaked and there was no further immediate risk of flooding.

But he said that river levels remained “higher than normal in the Ifield area, still flooding low lying land.

“We have staff on the ground establishing whether properties have been flooded. Whilst it is not thought that there is an immediate risk of further property flooding, further heavy showers are forecast in the coming hours and overnight. “If the heaviest of these showers are experienced in the area there is potential for the river level to pose a risk to properties again.”