Fire crews from Crawley rescued a person trapped in a car following a collision.

Crawley Fire Station said on Twitter that its crews assisted East Grinstead Fire Service and Surrey Fire Service with the 'difficult' incident.

A spokesman said: "Excellent work by crews from @EGFireRescue @crawley_fire and @SurreyFRS this morning at a difficult RTC. One person rescued."

Pictures show crews responding to the incident, in which a car overturned. An ambulance can also be seen attending the collision.



Picture: Crawley Fire Station