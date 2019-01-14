Cranleigh pupils raise £21k: Children in Need and seven other charities receive funds

A range of charity initiatives held at Cranleigh Prep School last term saw pupils raise an impressive £21,184.50.

The funds were distributed to a number of different charities, from over £600 collected for Children in Need after creating Pudsey Bear with coins to £200 donated to the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust after workshops held by Dick Moore.

Cranleigh Prep School pupils held various events to raise money for charity last term

The £420 raised on Mufti Day will be distributed to the four charities the school is supporting this academic year: Plastic Oceans UK (lower school), Mercy Ships (middle school), CWMT and Finlay’s Fighters (upper school).

The children came up with their own ideas for fundraising too.

Year-eight pupils gave over £330 to Teenage Cancer from the proceeds of their cake sale and four Year 6 pupils raised £264.50 for Mercy Ships at their joint Birthday party, by requesting charity donations instead of presents.

A further £17,000 was raised at our Christmas Fair for the Cranleigh School Foundation.

The children made over 100 Christmas shoe boxes for disadvantaged children in Romanian; the music department also donated circa 60 musical instruments.

In the final week of term, £1,421 was raised for Chernobyl Children’s Project UK, with proceeds from our Chamber Choir carol singing, the children wearing Christmas jumpers and donations at the school carol service.

Two year-eight girls gave a further £800 to Finlay’s Fighters after designing and selling Christmas cards.

