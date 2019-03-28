Cranleigh golf club raises nearly £14,000 for autism charity

Cranleigh Golf and Country Club has raised thousands for an autism charity.

The club reached a total of £13,841 to support Jigsaw Trust’s specialist adult day service; JigsawPlus. The golf club organised a range of fundraisers in support of the combined captain’s charity of the year.

The funds were used to purchase gym equipment for the adult learners who access Jigsaw’s services.

In addition, a larger proportion will be used to fund a recreation area as part of Jigsaw’s GARDENworks Nursery, a new project which will start in April and is due to be completed in August.

Jigsaw’s head of fundraising, Robin Legge, said: “Jigsaw are incredibly grateful to everyone at Cranleigh Golf and Country Club for all their amazing support this year.

“As a local charity we rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to ensure that Jigsaw’s services can have a lasting positive impact on our adult learners.”

Cranleigh Golf Club’s Mo Plamer, Leo Wilson, Bob Owen, Nick North and Rita Elliott all visited JigsawPlus to present the cheque following a year of fundraising.

Robin added: “Not only have Cranleigh Golf Club raised an incredible amount, but they have continuously shown a keen interest in the long term future of JigsawPlus.

“They are a wonderful club with some fantastic members who truly care about their local community.”